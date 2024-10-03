Bernard F. Lewandowski, 78, of Jefferson, passed away peacefully on Sept. 26, 2024 at his home in Jefferson. “Bern” was born on Feb. 2, 1946, in Detroit, Mich., to Frank Lewandowski and Shirley Gitchlag.

Bern grew up in Detroit, Mich. When Bern was 10 years old his dad passed away leaving him with his mom and brother. When he was a teenager his mom married Joseph Bozzo who became a second dad to Bern. He attended local schools and enlisted in the Navy where he served from 1963-1967. After his discharge from the Navy, Bern met his wife Linda Braun. He attended Macomb County Community College where he earned an associate’s degree.

In 1983 Bern and Linda moved to Jefferson to raise their three daughters. Bern loved his daughters and was always attending all their sporting events when they were younger. He enjoyed taking his three girls fishing, taking them to the beach and he even stepped in when a soccer coach was needed. He may have even been asked to go to the other side of the soccer field for yelling at the referee’s but that’s not here or there.

Later in life Berns role changed from “Dad” to “Pa” given the title by his seven grandchildren. He always enjoyed making them laugh and having fun with them. He was a great cook, gardener, Uber driver to his grand kids, sports lover of any Michigan team, and a John Wayne enthusiast. In 2010 Bern retired from the Veterans Association at Togus. During retirement Bern and Linda became snow birds and spent the winters in Florida. Many nights Bern and Linda would be found at the puzzle table putting together a puzzle. Bern would always point out that Linda took all the easy pieces. During the day you could always find Bern out in the sun soaking it all up or watering his flower and vegetable garden.

Bern was predeceased by his parents.

Bern is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda Lewandowski, of Jefferson; daughter, Jennifer St. Cyr and her husband, Shawn, of Jefferson; daughter, Melissa Lewandowski, of Jefferson; daughter, Sara Rogers and her husband, Jason, of Nobleboro; grandchildren, Abby St. Cyr, Allison St. Cyr, Adam St. Cyr, Lillian Powell, Cooper Powell, Kadence Rogers, and Logan Rogers.

A celebration of Bern’s life with take place in the summer of 2025 for all of Bern’s family and friends to celebrate his life as he lived it in the sunshine, warmth, and laughter.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Bern’s name to Home for Little Wanders, c/o Development Department, 72 E. Dedham St., Boston, MA 02118.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home in Waldoboro. To share a condolence or story with the Lewandowski family, please visit Bern’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

