A graveside service for Bernard G. Koehling III, 64, who died Nov. 15, 2022, will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Greenlawn Cemetery in Wiscasset. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home at 819 High St., Bath, ME 04530.
