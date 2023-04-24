A graveside service for Bernard G. Koehling III, 64, who died Nov. 15, 2022, will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Greenlawn Cemetery in Wiscasset. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home at 819 High St., Bath, ME 04530.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

