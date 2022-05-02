A graveside service for Bernard G. Koehling Jr., 86, of Wiscasset, who died on Dec. 21, 2021, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Greenlawn Cemetery in Wiscasset.
Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath.
