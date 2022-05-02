Advanced Search
Bernard G. Koehling Jr. Service Announcement

at

A graveside service for Bernard G. Koehling Jr., 86, of Wiscasset, who died on Dec. 21, 2021, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Greenlawn Cemetery in Wiscasset.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath.

