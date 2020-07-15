Bert Albert Simmons, 77, of Bremen, passed away June 26, 2020.

The son of the late Carleton and Grace Forest Simmons, he was born March 10, 1943 at Damariscotta Mills and grew up in Damariscotta.

He enjoyed going to Foxwoods Resort Casino and Oxford Casino. He loved being on the water lobstering. He also loved his family dearly.

He was predeceased by granddaughter, Charly Jane; and brother, Carleton Simmons Jr.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Jane; children, Angela Lawson and Greg, Charles Simmons and Melissa, and Aaron Simmons and Jessica; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sisters, Edith Winchenbach, Dorothy Foss, and Mary Robeson and husband Dave; and many nieces and nephews.

Per his wishes, there will be no service.

