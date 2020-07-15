Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Bert Albert Simmons March 10, 1943 - June 26, 2020

at

Bert Albert Simmons, 77, of Bremen, passed away June 26, 2020.

The son of the late Carleton and Grace Forest Simmons, he was born March 10, 1943 at Damariscotta Mills and grew up in Damariscotta.

He enjoyed going to Foxwoods Resort Casino and Oxford Casino. He loved being on the water lobstering. He also loved his family dearly.

He was predeceased by granddaughter, Charly Jane; and brother, Carleton Simmons Jr.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Jane; children, Angela Lawson and Greg, Charles Simmons and Melissa, and Aaron Simmons and Jessica; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sisters, Edith Winchenbach, Dorothy Foss, and Mary Robeson and husband Dave; and many nieces and nephews.

Per his wishes, there will be no service.

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company