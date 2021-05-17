Beth Ann Nelson, 60, of Deer Ridge Road, Wiscasset, died Monday, May 10, 2021 at her residence.

She was born in Oceanside, N.Y. on April 29, 1961, the youngest daughter of August and Ann Fink. Her sisters, Susan, Holly, and Robin, share that a sister is a special gift and losing Beth is beyond comprehension.

Beth grew up in Oradell, N.J. and spent many summers on Damariscotta Lake. As a teenager, she and her mom moved to Damariscotta, where she attended Lincoln Academy and made many close friends and met her first husband, Joe Bent.

Beth was full of energy and compassion. When she was employed as a secretary at the Jefferson school, she treated all the students as her own children, freely giving guidance and advice — especially if they were waiting to see the principal.

Her greatest love was for her family, and she was a great mom. She married John W. Nelson and they lived in Jefferson, raising Jennifer, Coleman, John, and Logan. Friends were always welcome and snacks were always being served. She was very active and supportive in all their Scouting and sports events.

Beth’s most recent joy was getting engaged at Christmas to Victor Herold; they had many fun times together and were looking forward to many more.

Beth extremely enjoyed collecting snow babies. She loved watching birds, dragonflies, and little creatures, especially while with Victor at his home. Her favorites of all were dragonflies and hummingbirds for sure. She was always ready to lend a hand when she could. She was thrilled to have nine grandchildren.

She is survived by three loving sons, Coleman Nelson and his wife Charis Patterson of Midland, Texas, John K. Nelson and his wife Chantel of Wiscasset, and Logan Nelson and his fiancee Nicki Griffin of Bremen; three devoted sisters, Susan Higgins of Vassalboro, Holly Stevenson and her husband Doug of Wayne, and Robin Fink of Winthrop; beloved grandchildren, Seamus, Gabe, Trinity, Parker, Cage, MaisieBeth, Jace, Gavin, and her newest love, Jennifer Claire (J.C.); also many nieces, nephews, and cousins. It broke her heart to lose her daughter, Jennifer Bent, on Dec. 5, 2016. Indeed it was health complications with Beth’s heart that took her to be with Jennifer and we share Isaiah 43:4, “You are precious and honored in my sight and you are loved.”

There will be a private service later in the summer. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

