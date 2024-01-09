Beth M. Smith-Pinkham, 68, of Edgecomb, passed away peacefully at her home on Jan. 2, 2024 with her loving family by her side. Beth was born in Bath on Jan. 19, 1955, to parents Arland and Mildred (Fish) Smith.

Beth grew up in Bath and attended local schools, graduating from Morse High School in 1973. At age 15, she met the love of her life, Darryl Pinkham, and they were married on May 27, 1978.

After high school, Beth became a paralegal. She worked at two other law firms before retiring from Lynch & Newman in 2018, where she worked for over 35 years.

Outside of work, Beth enjoyed vacationing. Whether it be camping trips to Moosehead Lake or a trip to Walt Disney World, Beth loved to travel with her family. She also enjoyed watching her grandson’s basketball games, playing cards with her best friend Sue, and family gatherings.

Beth was a thoughtful and generous woman, always putting others before herself. She will be deeply missed by all of her family and friends.

She was predeceased by her parents; brother, Jan; half-brothers, Morris and Robert; and half-sisters, Hildred and Norma.

Beth is survived by her husband of 45 years, Darryl W. Pinkham; children, Jesse Smith-Pinkham and wife, Susanne, of Wiscasset, and Megan Smith-Pinkham, of Edgecomb; grandson, Spencer Smith-Pinkham; step-grandsons, Sean Chubbuck and wife, Josee, and Andrew Chubbuck and partner, Alexis; bonus grandson, Cody Roberts and partner, Victoria; sister-in-law, Joyce Unterseher and husband, Don; and her chosen sister, Susan Agaman; and extended family.

A graveside service for Beth will be held at the North Edgecomb Cemetery in the spring.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall’s of Boothbay. To offer online condolences, or to share a story or photo, visit Beth’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

