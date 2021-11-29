On Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, Bethany Lynn Jenkins, our beautiful mother, wife, sister, daughter, and friend, went to her Heavenly home at the age of 40.

Bethany was born on Oct. 27, 1981, in Rockland. Her hometown of Friendship was where she spent the majority of her life. At 18 years old, Bethany met the love of her life, Jamie Jenkins. The two became one, and the rest is history. Bethany had many different job titles throughout the years, but the most significant and special role she held was being a mom to her three children. Her children were her true pride and joy. She loved her entire family more than anything in this world.

Bethany could always be found combing the sand for sea glass and ocean treasures at Walker’s Beach in Friendship, or exploring barefoot with her dearest friends and family on Friendship Long Island. She had a deep love for the ocean, one of the many reasons why her hometown was so special to her.

To know Bethany was to love her deeply. She was the true definition of what it means to be a genuine friend. In the summer of 2017, Bethany was diagnosed with cancer. But for Bethany, this diagnosis only brought her closer to God. Her faith did not waver for even one second over the last four years of her life. She was an inspiration to everyone around her, and the number of lives she touched is unmeasurable. Bethany was such a bright light in this world, and even though she has gone, her light will forever remain.

Bethany is survived by her husband, Jamie Jenkins; and their 3 children: daughter, Olivia Kerivan, and her husband, Connor Kerivan, son, Logan Jenkins, and son, Lukas Jenkins; her parents, Donna and Arthur “Bubba” Thompson; her sister, Hannah Thompson, and her children, Jackson and Wade; her in-laws; Jana and Daniel Spooner; sister-in-law, Ashley Rockefeller and her husband, Charles; brother-in-law, Justin Gale and his wife, Jesse. She is survived by many wonderful aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews as well.

Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life at Burpee Carpenter and Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. A graveside service will follow at Village Cemetery in Friendship, as well a fellowship at the Hahn Center.

To share a memory or story with Bethany’s family, please visit their online Book of Memories at bchfh.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

