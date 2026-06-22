Betsy Ann O’Brien, 74, of Bristol, passed away peacefully on June 18, 2026 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Betsy was born on July 8, 1951 in Medina, N.Y., the daughter of Fred and Betty Austin.

Betsy grew up on a dairy farm in Gasport, N.Y. As a teenager she spent her summers vacationing in Round Pond, where she met the love of her life, Craig. They began a long distance relationship, and after graduating from Royalton-Hartland Central High School in Middleport, N.Y. in 1969, they married. They resided in New York for a short time, and then moved to Maine to begin their lives and had three daughters together. They were married for 51 years before Craig’s passing in 2020.

Betsy worked for several years as a dispatcher for Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office; she also drove a school bus for many years transporting Bristol children. On weekends and summers she loved going lobstering with her husband on F/V Slowhand. Betsy was happiest when the weather was warm and she could spend time outdoors tending to her gardens and mowing her lawn.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Craig; and daughters, Amy and Shelly O’Brien

She is survived by her daughter, Stacey (Macky) Simmons; granddaughter, Alexandra (Brandon) Johnston; granddaughter, Amanda Griffin; grandson, Nathan (Kaitlyn) Simmons; granddaughter, McKayla Simmons; her precious great-granddaughters, Maggie and Gracie Johnston; her sister-in-law, Susan Collamore; brother-in-law, Mark (Karen) O’Brien; sisters, Susan Swarthout, Gail Kalbfliesh, and Janet Dunkelberger, all of New York; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Zoe.

A private celebration will be held for close family and friends to honor and remember Betsy.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

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