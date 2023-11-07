Betty A. Langley, of Freeport, died peacefully the morning of Oct. 11, 2023. She was born May 19, 1930 to Hazel E. (Gillis) Smith and A. R. “Bob” Smith Jr. in Boston, Mass.

She attended local schools and was a graduate of Stoneham High School, class of 1948.

Betty later married and moved to North Yarmouth where she raised her five children and operated her miniature fine furniture business, My Little Corner, out of her home. She was often accompanied, with great enthusiasm, by her mother and sister, Bobbie, to shows and buying trips. During her absence, she entrusted a young teenager, Linda Whittier, from across the road to tend the shop.

Betty loved playing the piano, hosting family get-togethers and holiday parties. She was a great cook and baker, but family members all agree that she made the best damn deviled eggs and was not allowed to attend a family function without them.

Betty was an avid reader and frequented her local library throughout her life. Her favorite book was “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn,” having read it dozens of times starting at the age of 13 and the last time when she was 88 years old. The book reminded her of what her mother’s life might have been like growing up in Boston and she was tickled pink by the irony of the author’s name being the same as her given name Betty Smith.

Betty’s favorite place on earth was the family camp at Lake Shore Park, in Jefferson, on Damariscotta Lake. She spent many a summer there as a kid and many a summer vacation there with her own family, making nearly eight decades of happy memories.

Betty lived her life in a manner some were unable to comprehend, but many did understand and admired her independence, principles, and boundaries. She was fiercely protective of her family and friends and an advocate for the oppressed. She often wrote letters trying to right the wrongs or injustices. Our “Kween B” will be sorely missed, and oh by the way, she was not a beekeeper, the B stood for BLING, she sure did like sparkly things!

Betty was predeceased by her parents, of Stoneham, Mass.; her brother-in-law, Douglas Evans, of New Hampshire; and her dear friend, Jane Prescott, of South Portland.

Betty is survived by her sister and best friend in all the world, Bobbie Marion, of Waldoboro. To the following she was “Mom Junior”: nephew, Steve Heyer and his wife, Carol, of Waldoboro; niece, Nancy Heyer and her husband, Steve Grund, of Bristol Mills; nephew, Wayne Marion and his wife, Sharon, of Waldoboro; niece, Kathe Marion-Gallant and her husband, Brian Gallant, of Waldoboro; and nephew, Paul Marion and his wife, Diane, of Union.

Betty is survived by the Whittier family: Clark, Kathy, Scott and her “like a daughter” Linda Whittier; Linda’s daughters, Katie and Ellie Whittier, who (much to Betty’s delight) called her “Gram.” Special cousins, Marilyn “Lynn” Coburn, of Sebago, Sonny and Jean Gillis, of Bowdoinham; special friends, Jimmy and Robin Prescott, of South Portland, Lorraine and Peter VonSneidern, of New Hampshire, and Blanche Mays, of California.

Betty is also survived by a sister, Jean Evans, of New Hampshire; a brother, Pete Smith and his wife, Leslie, of Florida; Betty’s five children, Richard Langley, of California, Susan Langley, of Bath, Cynthia Langley, of Falmouth, David Langley, of Colorado, and Karen Perry and her husband, Joe, of Florida. She is survived by six grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.

Betty’s family will celebrate her life and release her ashes privately at a later date, please remember Betty by paying it forward. Do something for someone in their time of need, don’t ask what you can do for them, just do something nice as she was often known to do.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

