It is with great sadness that we announce that Betty A. Maier, of Newcastle, while at home under the care of hospice, was called to be with her Lord on Nov. 6, 2022 after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Born of immigrant parents, Ernst and Anna Maier on Long Island in New York. She was predeceased by her parents; brothers, Franz and Roger; and her two sons, Robert and Randolph Foote.

She is survived by her brother, Kenneth; daughter, Wendy and William Keller; daughter-in-law, Christina Deer Foote; four wonderful grandchildren, Christopher and Daniel Keller (Melinda Harper), and Sean and Pamela Foote; four great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews; and many dear friends.

Betty had many chapters to her amazing life; devoted wife and mother, student, teacher, professor, adventurer, attorney and grandmother.

She grew up, raised her family on Long Island, earned numerous degrees in biology, chemistry, nutrition and law. She taught high school, college and practiced law.

She was gifted: strong, creative, fearless, loving, kind, smart, organized, energetic, broad minded, a strong advocate for the advancement of women, compassionate and generous, adventurous and terribly clever with too many talents to mention. But most of all, she was a wonderful sister, mother, grandmother, godmother and friend.

She loved music, entertaining and ballroom dancing, could sew anything, was an avid cyclist, fencer, roller skater and figure skating champion. She loved the beach – swimming and summer weekends on Fire Island.

There were many things she still wanted to do, but Parkinson’s started to slow her down. In 2016, she retired, moved to Newcastle with her eldest son Robert, and lived next door to her daughter and family to enjoy “the way life should be” in Maine. She loved to read, and thanks to the wonderful staff at Skidompha Library, was kept well supplied with large print books. She also enjoyed the PD activities and resources at the YMCA.

A celebration of Betty’s life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Water of Life Lutheran Church in Newcastle.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

