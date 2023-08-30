Bebe Ablon, born Betty Ann Epstein on May 28, 1938, in Dorchester, Mass., passed away peacefully on Aug. 24, 2023, at the age of 85, in Dallas, Texas. She was a vivacious, playful, tenacious, and progressive woman who will be deeply missed by the professional, social, and spiritual communities to which she contributed and belonged.

Bebe is survived by her devoted family: husband, Sam Ablon; children, Michelle Eilers (Pete Winkenbach), Michael Ablon (Karen), and Michaela Ablon; and grandchildren, Danica Eilers, Jordan Winkenbach, Shana Eilers, Haley Ablon, and Annie Ablon.

Bebe’s passion for helping others and building community led her to a fulfilling career as a social worker; her belief that food represents love and can build relationships spawned a second career as a caterer.

As a social worker, Bebe found her calling as a group facilitator during her early days at Montefiore Hospital in the Bronx, and expanded her capacity while working in Dallas at Hope Cottage, the Child Care Group, and several mental health organizations. Mid-career, Bebe switched gears to become an in-demand caterer and member of Les Dames d’Escoffier, delighting clients with her sweet and savory culinary talents. As proprietress of Chef’s Shadow, Bebe proudly supplied treats and more to Dallas institutions like Neiman Marcus and Marty’s on Oak Lawn, and catered countless private milestone events for local families and organizations. After selling Chef’s Shadow in 1993, Bebe returned to social work as a consultant, conference presenter, and group facilitator, specializing in early childhood care and mental health. To the end, Bebe spoke with reverence of the many professional and support groups in which she took part, and of the fellow travelers she met along the way.

An avid reader and collector of people, pastries, stories, poetry, bon mot, five-syllable-words, and song, Bebe earned her bachelor’s in English at SMU and her Master of Social Work at Columbia University. A lifelong learner, traveler, and francophile, Bebe relished opportunities to expand her horizons; a favorite highlight was a month-long trip to France and England after graduating with her MSW. Bebe returned with treasures, tales, and a pea green Alpine Sunbeam convertible that she shipped from France to New York City and, eventually, to Dallas. Bebe’s signature sense of mischief and ability to find humor in anything animated her days to the end.

Bebe found solace and inspiration in her faith as a member of Temple Emanu-El; spirituality and Judaism provided her with a sense of belonging, meaning and support. While faith sustained her, it was relationships that nourished her. Bebe loved to reminisce with and about the friends she made in Boston, New York, Dallas, and Maine. In recent years, she was especially grateful to her assisted living community, Belmont Village, Turtle Creek. Bebe, always quick to acknowledge that no one and nothing is perfect, made a point of making sure that the residents, caregivers, medical personnel, and staff of the Belmont knew how very special they were to her.

Outside of her professional endeavors, Bebe had several hobbies that brought her joy. She loved baking, sampling sweets, knitting, making jewelry, and collecting dolls, quilts, and sea glass. These creative outlets allowed her to express her artistic side and create mementos for friends and family. Bebe loved to play games and was especially fond of playing cards. A shark to the end, nothing delighted her more than talking smack over a hand of rummy 500.

A private service for family and friends will be held at Temple Emanu-El this week. Celebrations to commemorate Bebe’s life will be held at The Belmont Village in Turtle Creek, Dallas this fall, and Moxie Cove, next summer.

In her final years, Bebe was a frequent patient at UT Southwestern, Clements Hospital, where she received countless life-giving transfusions and excellent care. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that those who are able donate blood at the Carter BloodCare Center (carterbloodcare.org/) or any convenient blood donation center. Bebe was equally dependent upon her librarians, whom she called her “pushers,” to supply her drug of choice, books.

Financial contributions in her honor can be made to support The Dallas Public Library (dallaslibrary2.org/supportUs/donate.php) or the Bristol Area Library (bristolarealibrary@gmail.com). Your donations will support medical and community services like those that extended Bebe’s joie de vivre.

Bebe Ablon will be remembered for her vibrant spirit, love of friends and family, reverence for life, appreciation for mischief, irreverent sense of humor, and dedication to others. Her legacy will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her, who learned from her, and with her.

