Betty Blanchard passed away on Sept. 15, 2021, at age 85. She was surrounded by family. Betty was born in Sioux Falls, S.D., to George and Juleta Goebel on Dec. 8, 1935. She earned a degree in teaching at Principia College in Elsah, Ill., where she met her future husband, John Blanchard. Marriage to a Coast Guard officer brought new adventures to Betty’s life. After growing up in South Dakota where she never saw the ocean, she saw both the Atlantic and Pacific in her first year of marriage.

Betty and John were married 57 years. They shared a love of adventure, sailing in the Bahamas, and with their four daughters, exploring the Chesapeake Bay on the family boat, and camping across the East and Midwest, as well as Canada. After retiring, Betty and John enjoyed traveling throughout New England, gathering information for their genealogy.

Betty was an accomplished artist and taught tole painting at a local studio as her girls were growing up. Her creativity made birthdays special with doll birthday cakes, decorations and cookies at Christmas, and special outfits for special occasions. She also fostered creativity in her children and grandchildren, and was a leader in both Girl Scouts and Camp Fire Girls. She enjoyed photography, scrapbooking, and writing, creating beautiful memories for loved ones.

Betty ran Blanchard Bed & Breakfast in Hope, with her husband John for many years, welcoming travelers from across the country and around the world. As an avid horticulturist with a love of the outdoors, Betty’s vegetable and flower gardens were a life-long source of joy, as were her hours spent exploring the woods around her home in Damariscotta. Even into her 80s, she could often be found outside exploring with her camera, taking pictures in the rain of the swollen, rushing brook, or climbing a tree to pose for a photo herself.

“When I was little, I declared I’d still be climbing trees when I’m 90!” she remembered. She never forgot to look up, admiring the clouds or a sunset, or pausing to gaze at the stars as she shoveled snow late into the night.

Betty was predeceased by her brother and sister, Bill Goebel and Bonnie Ageton; as well as her husband, John, who passed away in 2015. She is survived by her children, Jennifer, Susan, Linda, and Karen; grandchildren, Wesley, Andrew, Chelsea, Zachary, John, Hermione, and Thomas, and a host of great-grandchildren. She will be sorely missed.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

