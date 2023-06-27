Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

 
 

Betty J. Sawyer Service Announcement

at

A celebration of life for Betty J. Sawyer, 91, who passed away on May 8, 2023, will be held from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at her home at 20 Hooper St. in Wiscasset.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath, ME 04530.

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^