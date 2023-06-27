A celebration of life for Betty J. Sawyer, 91, who passed away on May 8, 2023, will be held from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at her home at 20 Hooper St. in Wiscasset.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath, ME 04530.

