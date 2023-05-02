It is with unbearable sadness that our family announces the passing of Betty Jane (Larrabee) McDonald on April 25, 2023, at MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta, after fighting a courageous battle with cancer.

Betty was born Dec. 6, 1953, the youngest of six children of Edward James Larrabee and Marguerite Elizabeth (Russell) Larrabee. Betty grew up in Alna, and was a graduate of Wiscasset High School.

After high school, Betty worked for a brief time in the mills before getting her CNA credentials. She then went on to work at various nursing homes before finishing her career working for the Uplift community.

She met and married Timothy Daniel McDonald on Feb. 15, 1986. They lived with their daughter, Sarah, in the Gardiner and Randolph area before finally building their forever home in Pittston.

Betty loved to spend time with her grandchildren, Julia, Grace, and Alex, going to camp in Cambridge, and her poker nights with her BFF sister, Shirley Reynolds.

Betty was predeceased by her father, Edward; her mother, Marguerite; her brother, Edward, and her brother, Leslie.

Betty is survived by her husband, Timothy; her daughter, Sarah and her husband, Seth, and their children, Julia, Grace, and Alex; brother, Clarence and his wife, Betty; brother, Russell; sister, Lillian Larrabee; her BFF sister, Shirley Reynolds; and many, many other close relatives and friends too numerous to list.

There will be a graveside service at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Whitefield Cemetery on Route 218 in Whitefield.

Arrangements are entrusted with Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care at 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, ME 04345. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website at staplesfuneralhome.com.

