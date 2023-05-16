Betty Jean (Allen) Sawyer

Betty Sawyer, 91, passed peacefully at home in Wiscasset on May 8, 2023. Born in Skowhegan, Betty lived most of her life in Mechanic Falls. There she made life-long friendships and met the love of her life in Norman Sawyer. They married in 1951 and soon welcomed their children, David and Crystal. Her mother-in-law, Violet, inspired Betty’s life-long love of reading, which was later supported by the librarians at the Wiscasset Public Library.

Betty worked in the Mechanic Falls superintendent’s office and Auburn schools before moving to Wiscasset in 1972. They hosted Ricardo, an exchange student from Brazil who became another son. Together, Betty and Norm skied, boated up and down the coast of Maine on the Pipe Dream, and traveled throughout the United States and Europe.

She took great pride in her many grandchildren and happily attended sporting events and concerts to cheer them on. Her front yard on Hooper Street was the place to watch the Fourth of July parade and eat ice cream sundaes, her favorite dessert. Betty was everyone’s “Nana.”

Betty had many dear friends, some life-long, and some more recent, but all special to her. From her time in Mechanic Falls were the girlfriends who referred to themselves as the “Bog Hooters,” and who gathered every summer. More recently, there were the women from the Richmond Senior Center where she played cards every week, and the ladies she went to breakfast with every Sunday.

Whether on the water, on the slopes, or in between, Betty made fond memories with wonderful people.

Betty was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Norman.

She is survived by her children of Wiscasset, David Sawyer (and Sheila), Crystal Almasi (and Stephen), and Ricardo Marinho (and Beta), of Fortaleza, Brazil; grandchildren, Jonathan Sawyer (and Brenda), of Alna, Stephanie Cheney (and Jesse), of Newcastle, Travis Estes (and Monica), of Summerville, S.C., Stephanie Almasi (and Dave), of Watertown, Mass., Sara Smith, of Summerville, S.C., Jillian Sawyer of Bath, Bob Sawyer (and Tabatha), of Richmond, and Karilyn Casperson (and Andy), of Charleston, S.C.; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Smile and think of Betty when you hear the tinkling of wind chimes, take the first sip of a vodka tonic, see the sun glinting on the river, put up your Christmas tree, play a round of Hand and Foot, or dig your fingers into the garden.

A celebration of life will be held this summer. Donations in Betty’s honor can be made to the Wiscasset Public Library or the Richmond Senior Center. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home at 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

