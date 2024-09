Please join friends and family at the Little Brown Church in Round Pond, for the celebration of the life of Betty Lou Harris, on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 11 a.m.

Stories from the village, a special message from Bobby Ives, and music from members of the VoXX a cappella choir will be followed by lunch served by members of the Helping Hands of Round Pond.

