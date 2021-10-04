Betty Mason, a longtime Owls Head resident, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Cove’s Edge Nursing Home in Damariscotta.

A native of Rockland, she was the daughter of Ralph, Jr. and Alice Staples of Rockland and Worcester, Mass. Betty was a graduate of Rockland High School, Class of 1948. Shortly after graduating she married her high school sweetheart Chester E. Mason, Jr. on Dec. 31, 1948.

Upon graduation from high school, Betty took a job as an operator for the New England Bell Telephone Company. She later transferred to the business office on School Street in Rockland and worked there until the office was closed. After working at the phone company for 20 years, Betty went to work for the Knox County Registry of Deeds eventually becoming the registrar until she retired in 2002.

While attending her 50th high school reunion, Betty became reacquainted with her old friend Russell Connon. They became good friends and close partners, enjoying their time together vacationing, traveling to visit friends, and watching NASCAR.

A snazzy dresser and quick with a joke, Betty enjoyed being outside in her yard, bird watching and working in her gardens. She was an avid traveler and enjoyed taking cruises with her sisters and good friends. Betty loved her golden retrievers, Ginger and Honey, spending holidays with her family and always learning new things. She was passionate about volunteering at the Owls Head Transportation Museum where she made many wonderful friends. She was a strong and compassionate caregiver, caring for her husband throughout his illness, and again caring for her companion of 12 years.

Betty is survived by her son, Gregory T. Mason and his wife, Melissa of Rockland; grandchildren, Shea Mason of Tenants Harbor, Cody Mason of N. Woodstock, N.H., and Bayli Mason of Yarmouth; her daughter, Glenda Mason Kammerer and her husband, Brian of Rowayton, Conn.; granddaughter, Gabrielle Hastings and her husband Matthew of Burlington, VT, and their children, Delphine and Faroe; granddaughter, Ashley Kammerer Stevens and her husband, Leiland of Darien, Conn., and their children, Wyatt, Maximus and Vivian.

Betty is also survived by her sister, Diana Schofield and her husband, Skip of Palmer, Mass.; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Betty is predeceased by her husband, Chet; her much loved sisters, Jenny Callahan and Esther Noel, both formerly of Massachusetts; and a half-sister, Arlene Hill, formerly of Thomaston. She is also predeceased by her good friend and companion, Russell Connon formerly of Rockland.

Betty’s family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to caregivers Christine Merritt, Gail McComisky and all of the staff at Cove’s Edge and Beacon Hospice for the love and care they provided our beloved Betty.

Family and friends are invited to visit from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15 with a memorial service held at 2 p.m., at Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Betty’s memory may be made to the Pope Memorial Humane Society, P.O. Box 1294, Rockland ME 04841.

To share a memory or condolence with Betty’s family, please visit their Book of Memories at bchfh.com.

