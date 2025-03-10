It is with saddened hearts to announce the passing of Beverlee Faye (Luce) Genthner, 68, of Raymond, who was not only a loving mother and grandmother, but a kind and caring person. She passed away on March 2, 2025. Beverlee was born Oct. 29, 1956 at Mercy Hospital in Portland to George G. Luce and Joan Leslie Graffam.

Beverlee grew up in Waldoboro and attended local schools, graduating from Medomak Valley High School. She had a desire for helping people and was an EMT with the Waldoboro Ambulance Service. Beverlee moved to Lakeland, Fla. in 2001 where she enjoyed being closer to her oldest son and working at Florida Southern College.

Later, she moved back to Maine to be closer to her youngest son and enjoyed working as a custodian at the local schools. The highlight of her life was being a grandma. While in Maine, she was able to help raise her youngest grandchild. She was a loving mother, devoting her life toward the success and betterment of her children and grandchildren.

During childhood Beverlee developed a love for horses and horseback riding, which she carried into adulthood with her horse, Spitfire. She also enjoyed gardening and birdwatching throughout her life.

Beverlee is predeceased by her former husband, Ray B. Genthner Sr.; parents; brother, George B. Luce; sisters, Eleanor Joan Luce and Barbara Ellen Luce; and nephew, Philip S. Cohen.

Beverlee is survived by her two loving sons, Ray Genthner Jr. (and Christy Genthner), of Asheville, N.C., and their two kids, Chase and Paige Genthner; and Travis Genthner, of Poland, and his daughter Josephine Genthner; sister, Harriet (Bobbie) R. Cohen; nephews, Adam Gilchrest, Gabriel Gilchrest, and Michael Cohen; and niece, Stacey Graffam.

Beverlee will be missed so much by many.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home in Waldoboro. To extend a condolence or share a story with the Genthner family, please visit Beverlee’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

