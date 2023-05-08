Beverly “Bev” Ann McPhail, age 70, of Topsham, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by the love of her family on Wednesday, May 3, after a battle with lung cancer.

Beverly was born on Aug. 31, 1952 in Calais, to Lewis and Millicent (Dicenzo) McPhail. She grew up in Perry, where she had many happy memories riding her horse to Eastport. She cherished all of her dad’s wisdom, talks, and shopping with her mom. She graduated from Shead High School in Eastport and was honored to receive best dressed.

Beverly attended a Bowdoin College summer program that brought her to Brunswick. She went on to have one son. She loved dancing and that’s how she met the love of her life of 48 years, Lawrence “Larry” Rivers. Together they had three daughters.

She pursued her career in real estate and was employed at Electronic Realty Association for 23 years. She attended many college courses all throughout her life. She had a love for art and history. Her love and charismatic nature for helping people brought her to the Tedford Shelter to pursue her true passion as a social worker for 14 years.

Beverly was a devoted mother, grandmother, and loving partner. Her most cherished time was spent with her family. She loved car rides and feeding the deer and wildlife with her love, Larry. She really treasured all memories made with her kids and grandkids. She loved the holidays and bringing the magic of Christmas.

Beverly is predeceased by her parents, Lewis and Millicent (Dicenzo) McPhail; sisters, Betty Moore and Ruby Stabrowski.

She is survived and loved dearly by her partner, Lawrence “Larry” Rivers; son, Jason McPhail; three daughters, Chasity McPhail, Krista McPhail, and Kristen McPhail; brother, Lewis McPhail; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 from 1-3 p.m. at Demers-Desmond Funeral Home at 34 Cushing St. in Brunswick. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at the funeral home at 10 a.m. with burial to follow to Riverside Cemetery in Brunswick.

To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit desmondfuneralhomes.com.

