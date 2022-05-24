Beverly C. Rines, 88, of Alna, passed away on the evening of May 20, 2022 at Chase Point in Damariscotta. Born in Walpole on July 13, 1933, she was the daughter of Sumner and Ruth (Feltis) Curtis.

Beverly married William “Bill” Rines on Nov. 30, 1973 and resided in Alna until several years after Bill’s passing in 2012.

Beverly grew up in Walpole, attended local schools and graduated from Lincoln Academy in Newcastle. After high school she worked various jobs including Round Top and Waltz Pharmacy, before starting a 32-year career at the First National Bank in Damariscotta. While there, she always greeted her customers with a big smile and really enjoyed getting to know them.

After her retirement, Beverly enjoyed her monthly luncheons with the Twin Village Women’s Club at The Lincoln Home. She was an active member of the Walpole Union Church and later the Damariscotta Baptist Church, where she participated in many of their events. She was a member of the hospitality committee and sometimes helped with Sunday morning child care.

Her family remembers her as a loving, generous and very caring person. She was always ready for the holidays, birthdays and cookouts. She could often be found cooking, not only for her family events, but also for community and church events. Her other hobbies included knitting and sewing, and her family still cherishes many of her pieces.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Bill; grandson, Shawn Rines; brother and sister-in-law, Gordon and Ida Humphrey; and brother-in-law, Paul Redonnett.

She is survived by her stepson, William “Buck” Rines and his wife, Cindy, of Wiscasset; stepdaughter, Susan Moore and husband, Edward, of Alna; sister, Marjorie Redonnett, of Newcastle; grandchildren, Cory Rines and Nicole Moore; great-grandsons, John and Corbin Rines; great-great-granddaughter, Riley Rines; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Beverly’s family would like to thank all the employees at Chase Point for the excellent care she received for the five years she was residing there.

A time of visitation will be held from 5-6 p.m. on Friday, May 27, with a service to remember Beverly starting at 6 p.m. at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta. She will be laid to rest privately in the Greenlawn Cemetery in Wiscasset.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

