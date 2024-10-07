Born March 6, 1939, Beverly passed away the afternoon of Sept. 30, 2024, at the age of 85, surrounded by her family. Bev was born in Damariscotta, to Mary (Bearce) Farrin and Kenneth G. Farrin Sr. Bev grew up on the Thompson Inn Road in South Bristol surrounded by aunts, uncles, and cousins. She attended South Bristol schools and later graduated from Lincoln Academy.

Bev met her husband, Philip Lincoln, the summer of 1957. They were married three months later in South Bristol. Early on they raised their children on farms but settled in South Bristol as the kids reached school age. Early on Bev was a clerk at Staples store in South Bristol. She was a hard worker digging clams with her friend, Marylin Seiders.

After her kids started school she went to work at Bath Iron Works in Bath. Bev was the first certified female welder at BIW in the 1970s. She later held several jobs mostly in supermarkets and general stores including Yellowfront, Riverview Market and Harborside. She was a member of the South Bristol Congregational Church and the Eastern Stars for many years.

Beverly was at her best when surrounded by people especially her family. She was a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother; they were her pride and joy. Bev loved traveling, riding motorcycles with husband, Phil, later in life, and finding the closest casino. She spent many winters in Florida. Bev and Phil will forever be remembered by many for their compassion, generosity, and kindness, always opening their home to people in need when they had little themselves. Bev had a zest for life, finding pleasures in life’s simplest pleasures.

Bev’s family wants to say thank you to the staff and residents at Round Pond Green for all the care and love that they showed mom over the past few years.

Beverly was predeceased by her husband, Philip; and her son, Jeffery Lincoln; as well as her sister, Mary-Lou Osgood. Beverly is survived by her children: daughter, Amy Lincoln Sykes and husband, Erick Sykes; son, Kenneth Lincoln and wife, Caril-Anne Crockett Lincoln, Robert Lincoln and husband, William Skidgell; son, Todd Lincoln, and wife, Betsy Twombly Lincoln; grandchildren, Amanda Sykes and significant other, Shane, of South Bristol, Ashley Nolan and husband, Charlie, of Freeport, Kyle Lincoln and wife, Alicia, of Walpole, Lucas Lincoln and wife, Inga, of Potsdam, Germany, Katie Spear and husband, Kyle, of Nobleboro, Mary Lincoln, of Nobleboro, Dylan Weatherbee, of South Bristol; great-grandchildren, Lincoln, Avalee, Quincey, Chloe, Camden, Ainsley, Marylin, Isaiah, Oden, Casen, Kai, Samuel, and Bennadickt. She is also survived by her brother, Kenneth Farrin Jr. and his wife, Leona; and several nieces and nephews.

A private family graveside service will be done in the near future. In lieu of flowers the family asks any charitable donations be made to the South Bristol Congregational Church, P.O. Box 59, South Bristol, ME 04568.

