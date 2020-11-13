Beverly Marie Sykes Geyer Bousquet, 91, formerly of New Harbor and Waldoboro, passed away on the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at the Hawthorne House in Freeport after a brief illness. She was the second of three children born to Richard and Muriel (Brackett) Sykes.

Beverly attended local schools, was a homemaker, and a Jane of many trades. She was a 40-plus year member of the American Legion Auxiliary, and for many years served as the secretary for the Waldoboro VFW.

If you are a local who loves yard-sales, then you probably attended one of hers on Friendship Street in Waldoboro. Many a summer weekend, you could find her and her husband, Perley, holding court over a yard full of items that fit the saying, “What is one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.” She was an avid gardener who also liked to sell her wares on the rolling stand Perley made for her. She particularly loved her “hens and chickens” before succulents were a thing. There are many a garden in the area that have some I am sure.

If you knew “Gram,” as she was affectionately known, you know she never turned anyone away from her door. If she could help someone in need, she did so with a smile. The things she was most proud of, and which gave her the greatest joy, were her family. When Perley was still living, you could find her riding shotgun in the old red truck as they made their rounds to see Ron, the “girls,” and the great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents, Richard and Muriel (Brackett) Sykes; brothers, Richard and Robert Sykes; first husband, Harold Geyer; love of her life and second husband, Perley Bousquet; and beloved cat, Moriah Rose.

Beverly is survived by her son, Ronald Geyer and his wife Irene of New Harbor; granddaughter, Amy Moncrief, husband Will and children Reilly, Brynn, Emery and Liam of Charlotte, N.C.; granddaughter, Jessica Hopkins, partner James Wadsworth and children Camron, Roisin, Amelia, and Jaxon of Thomaston.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be a graveside service for her immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Waldoboro Food Pantry PO Box 692, Waldoboro, ME 04572.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

