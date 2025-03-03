Billie Geraldine Willard, 83, a lifelong and proud resident of Maine, passed away peacefully on Feb. 27, 2025 after a full life enjoying the many gifts of nature that Maine offered. Billie was born on June 30, 1941 to Ethel Preble and William Cushman, in Kenduskeag. After Billie graduated from Bangor High School, she went on to study business at Husson College and later, liberal studies at the University of Maine Augusta. Her early life was spent in the Bangor area and later settling and making her home in Alna.

Billie was a hardworking small business owner with several ventures including restaurants, a bakery, and longtime business, Catering by Billie. Her first entree into restaurant ownership was Oksana’s, of Richmond and Gardiner. This endeavor brought together two of her passions, preparing great food and her deep interest in Ukrainian culture. She later went on to open several other restaurants and expand her catering business. Through this passion for exquisite cooking and creativity, Billie became an accomplished chef and well-known caterer from small venues to extravagant weddings across central and Midcoast Maine.

In 2007, Billie retired from catering and took on a second career at Sweetser working for another 13 years as a receptionist. She was very proud of the work at Sweetser and her part in providing important behavioral health and recovery services to the community. She was particularly committed to support of the Sweetser Cabin Fever Art Show, an annual art show featuring art by individuals experiencing mental health challenges. Billie provided support for many Alna community events, served on the Alna town government in multiple roles, was an active member of Lincoln County Republican Committee for many years as well as serving as a notary public. With her background in catering, Billie joked that she could help plan someone’s wedding, bake the wedding cake, actually marry the couple, and cater the wedding feast!

Billie was mother to two sons, Terry Lee Ross and Shawn Allen Ross. She was known as “Gramm” to several grandchildren: David, Julie Tuesday, Aaron, Sara; and great-grandchildren: Neveah, Olivia, and Jameson. She was predeceased by her mother, father, and brother, Brian Cushman. She is survived by two other siblings, Michael Cushman and Pat McKenzie. Billie was also affectionately known as “Aunt Bea” to Donald, Ian, Sheree, Larry, Dayze, Megan, Rita, Carrye, Lorie, and Erica.

A gathering of family and friends to remember Billie Willard will be held at Staples Funeral Home, at 53 Brunswick Ave. in Gardiner, on Thursday, March 6, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family by visiting the Staples Funeral Home website staplesfuneralhome.com.

Flowers are welcomed, but if one prefers to provide a donation, donations can be made in support of the art program in Billie’s memory to Sweetser Peer Support Center, Attn: Sara Towle, 50 Moody St., Saco, ME 04072.

