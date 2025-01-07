Blaine G. Hanna, 85, of Foye Road in Wiscasset, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025 at his residence.

He was born in Georgetown on Dec. 3, 1939, a son of Thomas J. and Lulu M. (Rowe) Hanna Sr. He attended Five Islands Schools and entered the U.S. Air Force, serving during the Vietnam War and retiring after two tours of duty. He was employed as a civilian on the Air Force base in California and later at the Brunswick Naval Air Base as a mechanical supply purchaser. In 1982 he married Gloria Moody Paulin.

He was a member of the American Legion in Wiscasset and attended the Wiscasset Church of the Nazarene.

He enjoyed his antique cars and going to car shows.

He was the last Hanna from the Five Islands Bungalow.

He was predeceased by five brothers, Thomas Jr., Irving, Clayton, Richard, and Raymond; two sisters, Cora Pinkham Owen and Mary Moore; and one stepdaughter, Angelica Hayward.

He is survived by his wife, Gloria J. Hanna, of Wiscasset; two daughters, Leilani Waller and her husband, Dale, of Woolwich, and Lynette Hanna, of Bath; two stepsons, Joseph Paulin and his wife, Huicha, of Florida, and Cameron Paulin and his wife, Alexandra, of Florida; two stepdaughters, Roxanna Paulin, of Indiana, and Kimberly Sue Howard, of Bath; numerous grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and lots of nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held in the spring at Mountainside Cemetery in Georgetown. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, at 819 High St. in Bath. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

