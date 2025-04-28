The Lincoln County News
Blaine Kimball Service Announcement

at

A graveside service for Blaine Kimball, of Jefferson, who passed away on Nov. 24, 2024, will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 4, 2025 at the Hopkins Cemetery in Jefferson.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shriners Children’s Hospital, Attn: Shriners Children’s, P.O. Box 947765, Atlanta, GA 30394.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for his family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.


