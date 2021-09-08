Blanche Antoinette Plumstead “Bee” King, 97, of King Phillips Trail in East Boothbay, died Sept. 4, 2021, at St. Andrews Village in Boothbay Harbor. She was born in Portland on Feb. 9, 1924, the daughter of Charles H. Plumstead and Blanche E. Child Plumstead.

In 1941, she graduated from Lincoln Academy in Newcastle. She completed one year at Westbrook Junior College in Portland and in 1942, was employed by the U.S. government (civil service) as a secretary for the First District, Boston, at an office in Augusta doing liaison work between the Army and the State Guard.

In October 1942, she married Richard H. King of Wiscasset where they lived for 60 years. She and her husband also spent over 20 years at Boothbay Shores. In 2004, Bee permanently moved to East Boothbay where she was the icon of Boothbay Shores, greeting friends and complete strangers with a warm smile and a hand wave.

For 40 years, she was employed by Lincoln County working in the Registry of Deeds, and was a deputy register of probate, retiring in 1986.

She was an active member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Boothbay Harbor, a member of the Boothbay Region YMCA, the Boothbay Shores Association, a charter member of the Wiscasset Yacht Club, a member of Beta Sigma Psi Exemplar Chapter in Wiscasset.

She and her husband hosted a foreign exchange student for a year through the A.F.S. Intercultural Program.

She loved her extended family and friends. She was predeceased by her husband; and four of his nephews, David, Paul, James and Theodore King; as well as several of her first cousins.

She is survived by many cherished cousins and seconded cousins, as well several nieces and nephews, Catherine Alice King, Elizabeth Phillips (Douglas) Mary Mayott (Roger) Rachel Chang (Stephen), Michael King, Jane Decker (Mark) Daniel King (Janice), Stephen King (Lynnette), Catherine Burch (Larry), Neal King (Kathryn), and Helen King Atallah and her husband Antoine, of East Boothbay, who were her caregivers for many years.

Bee took great comfort in knowing that Doris South of Boothbay cared for her beloved dog Dixie when it became impossible for Bee to do so.

The family extends grateful thanks to the entire staff of the Gregory Wing at St. Andrews Village for the outstanding care and comfort Bee received since March 2020.

Friends are welcome to join the family for a time of visitation at the Hall Funeral Home, 975 Wiscasset Road, Boothbay from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10. Due to the increase of COVID, masks are required indoors.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Boothbay Harbor at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. The family is postponing a reception due to a surge in COVID. They also request mask wearing indoors. Burial will follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery, Wiscasset.

Memorial contributions may be made to All Saints Parish, 132 McKeen St., Brunswick, ME 04011; or Midcoast Humane, 190 Pleasant St., Brunswick, ME 04011.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, 975 Wiscasset Road, Boothbay.

Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com.

