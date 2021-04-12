Bob Newton, 74, of Boothbay, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on April 8, 2021.

He was born in Hartford, Conn., the third of seven children, to Robert and Flora (Lawless) Newton. After graduating from high school in Avon, Conn., he was a Navy veteran, serving from 1968-1969. Bob attended Central Connecticut State College, Maine Maritime Academy, and the University of Southern Maine, earning degrees in civil engineering and postsecondary education. His working careers consisted of civil engineering, contractor, and electrician.

In 1969 he met and later married his beloved wife, Ellen Stevens. They settled in Boothbay, where they raised their three children. He and Ellen devoted 17 years coaching the YMCA swim team and he happily drove the bus to all the out-of-town meets. He was very proud of all his swimmers.

Bob was predeceased by his parents; and sisters, Louise and Joan.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Ellen; daughters, Sybil King (Clayton) of Saco, and Leah Kelsch (Brian) of Center Conway, N.H.; son, Abraham Newton (Wendy) of Standish; grandchildren, Ben Malloy, Willem King, Caelan Newton, Evelyn King, MacCary Kelsch, and Abraham Kelsch; great-granddaughter, Micah Rose Newton; as well as brothers, Jim and Scott; and sisters, Carol, Nancy, Elizabeth, and Heidi.

There will be walk-through visits Friday, April 16 at Hall Funeral Home and Tribute Center, 975 Wiscasset Road, Boothbay, from 5-7 p.m. Masks and social distancing are required and COVID-19 protocols will be in place.

A celebration of his life will be held at the Boothbay Railway Village, 586 Wiscasset Road, Boothbay, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Saturday, April 17.

A private family memorial service will be held on Saturday in East Boothbay.

Donations in his memory may be made to Boothbay Harbor Waterfront Park, P.O. Box 55, Boothbay Harbor, ME 04538.

Hall’s of Boothbay has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, please visit hallfuneralhomes.com.

