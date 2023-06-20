A celebration of life memorial will be held for Bobbie Joyce Eaton on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at 10 a.m. at Long Funeral Home in Camden. Bobbie was born on July 12, 1937 in her Cherokee grandfather’s log cabin, which he had built on his Cherokee allotment in a rural area near Stilwell, Okla. Bobbie’s parents were Walter Chitwood and Helen Beanstick Chitwood.

After finishing grade school locally, the family moved to California. Upon high school graduation, Bobbie attended business school in Santa Barbara, Calif. She worked as an executive secretary, both full and part time, for many years. She married Minot Eaton in 1976 and was happily married until his death in 2013. Bobbie was an accomplished photographer and artist who loved reading and writing poetry, enjoyed listening to classical music, and loved playing bridge with her friends.

Bobbie passed away on Dec. 18, 2022. Most of Bobbie’s closest relatives had preceded her in death, including her parents; grandparents; baby brother, Ronnie Chitwood; and her husband, Minot.

She is survived by Minot’s children, Mary, Elizabeth, and Howard, and their families; siblings, Wanda Delarm and Walter Chitwood Jr., from a late marriage of her father; and four of her remaining first cousins who had a sister-type relationship as they grew up together, Gwynne Thomas, Kay Thurston, Jan North, and Anita Deiter, and their families. She is also survived by her loving friend and companion, Deane Constantine, of Damariscotta, who was a special friend and loving companion of her last eight years; as well as many dear friends and extended family members.

She will be remembered for her kindness, compassion, and her appreciation of beauty in all of its manifestations. If we wish to honor Bobbie, we can always look for beauty in both expected and unexpected places and remember to be kind to one another.

Interment at Sea View Cemetery in Rockport will be held following the service.

Condolences and memories may be shared at longfuneralhomecamden.com.

