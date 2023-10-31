Bonnie L. York, 71, of Damariscotta, passed away on the afternoon of Oct. 27, 2023 at Cove’s Edge in Damariscotta, with her loving son, Darren, her sister, Terry, and her nephew, Aaron, by her side. Born in Damariscotta on Aug. 5, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Mabel Fanny “Ann” Pagurko.

Bonnie grew up in Newcastle, attending local schools and graduating from Lincoln Academy in 1970. Bonnie had a lifelong love of Lincoln Academy sports, with a closet full of black and white attire to prove it. She went to all of her grandchildren’s games to cheer them on, continuing to go even after they graduated to support the athletes of Lincoln Academy. In recognition of her love for Lincoln Academy athletics, she received the LA Fan of the Year award in 2019.

When Darren was young, Bonnie owned and operated a local restaurant in Damariscotta. Later on, she started working in the office of Paul’s Plumbing, working for her friends Paul and Diane Russell. For more than 40 years, she worked auctions for her friend, Bob Foster, at Foster’s Antiques. She later worked at McCormick and Bouchard Eye Care for many years, and most recently was employed at Salt Bay Framers. She enjoyed helping others and was a friendly face to all who visited those businesses.

Bonnie spent 50 wonderful years at her home on the Egypt Road, where she could be found planting and gardening as she found joy in being outside and appreciated the beauty the flowers and all their colors brought to her home. She enjoyed playing Scrabble and other board games with family and friends, weekend yard sales, and a good lunch at Larson’s Lunch Box, not just for the great food, but also to visit with friends Billy and Barb Ganem.

Bonnie made friends wherever she went and was always interested in meeting new people and learning about their lives. More than anything, she loved her family, spending time with them whenever she could, and enjoyed entertaining family and friends for many summers at Camp Arthur on Pemaquid Lake. She was so happy when she got to spend time with her close friends, Claire, Diane, Dyan, Holly, Lorraine, Marge, and Marilyn.

Bonnie is survived by her son, Darren and his wife, Michelle; grandchildren, Alyx and Bryce, who were her pride and joy; two brothers, Jim Begley and his wife, Susan, and John Pagurko and his wife, Melanie; two sisters, Terry Sullivan and her husband, Pat, and Johnna Stinchfield and her husband, Jeff; several nephews and nieces (including her niece Doreen who she had a very special bond with); many friends that she spent wonderful times with laughing and enjoying life; as well as acquaintances that brought her happiness and joy to have the chance to meet and get to know them.

A celebration of Bonnie’s life will be held at a later date for family and close friends. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

