A graveside service for Bonnie M. Thibeault, 76, who passed away on Jan. 19, 2023, will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Greenlawn Cemetery in Wiscasset. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home at 819 High St. in Bath.
Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years
at
A graveside service for Bonnie M. Thibeault, 76, who passed away on Jan. 19, 2023, will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Greenlawn Cemetery in Wiscasset. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home at 819 High St. in Bath.