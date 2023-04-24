Bonnie S. Dolloff, 71, of Bremen, passed away on April 20, 2023. She was born on Nov. 7, 1951, a daughter of Harry and Virginia (Holland) Lang.

Bonnie was best known for working as a paramedic at Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service, as well as teaching hundreds of students in emergency medical care. She finished her health care career working in dialysis.

Bonnie enjoyed traveling and riding the motorcycle with her husband, cooking, gardening, and taking care of people.

Bonnie is survived by her loving husband and best friend, Dan Dolloff; her brothers, Glenn Lang and Hank Lang; brother-in-law, Dale Dolloff and wife, Janet Dolloff, brother-in-law, Dean Dolloff; sons, Stephen Richards, and Graig Richards and wife, Leah; daughter, Candie Richards Hall; stepson, Eric Dolloff; stepdaughter, Alana Callahan (Dolloff); four grandchildren, Alexandria, Stephen, Carmella, and Azalea; as well as nephew, Mark; and nieces, Lisa, Ellen, and Jennifer.

Bonnie was predeceased by her parents, Harry and Virginia Lang; mother-in-law, Beverly Dolloff; brother, Bruce Land; sister, Judith Doe; and nephew, Phillip Bickford Jr.

Bonnie’s family will be having a private celebration of life.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at act.alz.org to help find care and support and accelerating research.

