Bonnie V. Schaeffer, 79, of Jefferson, formerly of Westminster, Md., passed away on April 5, 2025, at MaineHealth Lincoln Hosptital in Damariscotta. Born on Aug. 14, 1945, in Knoxville, Tenn., Bonnie was the daughter of Baxter and Mae (West) Greer.

Bonnie spent her career working at Kessler Shoes, Gould Store, and Black-N-Decker, where she had roles various departments. She filled her free time with sewing, reading, and crafting beautiful plastic canvas pieces that brought joy to her loved ones.

Bonnie and her husband, Robert Schaeffer, shared a love that blossomed on Nov. 14, 1965. While they would have celebrated 60 years of marriage this November, their journey together spanned a beautiful 63 years, rich with laughter, support, and love.

She is predeceased by her son, Anthony Greer; grandson, Justin Schaeffer; and siblings, Elizabeth Beeler, Paul Greer, and Franklin Greer.

Bonnie is survived by her husband, Robert; daughter, Brenda Schaeffer; sons, Robert Schaeffer Jr. and wife, Sandra, and Allen Schaeffer Sr. and wife, Sandra; along with 16 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and one on the way, as well as one great-great-grandchild on the way.

A graveside service to be held in Westminster, Md. will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to assist with Bonnie’s final arrangements or through the GoFundMe page titled “Help Bonnie Take Her Final Journey Home.”

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To share a condolence or memory with the Schaeffer family, visit Bonnie’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

