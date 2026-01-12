Bradford C. Rankin, 85, was carried by angels to join his lord and savior on Jan. 3, 2026. Born at home in Alna on Dec. 31, 1940 to Clarence and Avis Rankin, Brad lived a life defined by service, diverse talents, and an unwavering faith.

After attending Lincoln Academy, Brad enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1958 at the age of 17. He proudly served his country aboard the USS Saratoga until returning to the mainland in 1961.

Brad was truly a jack-of-all-trades. His professional journey included work at a Boston hospital, welding at Bath Iron Works, Bumble Bee Construction, the town of Waldoboro Public Works, and the Maine Department of Transportation. Brad was a trained chef who took immense pride in his culinary skills. His love for nature also bloomed into a professional passion; for many years, he owned and operated a greenhouse in Friendship, where he shared his love of growing plants with the community.

In June 1975, Brad married the love of his life, Jane. They remained inseparable, walking hand in hand through life’s joys and challenges until Jane’s passing in 2023.

In 1985, Brad found his spiritual home in the Orthodox Catholic Church. His devotion eventually led him to advancing to Archbishop of the St. Nicholas Orthodox Catholic Church. Brad was a pillar of strength, faith, and support. He is loved and will be missed. Into the hands of the lord, he is now delivered. “To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord” (2 Corinthians 5:8).

Brad was predeceased by his beloved wife, Jane; his parents, Clarence and Avis Rankin; his brothers, Clint and Rudolph Rankin; his sisters, Joyce Humason and Mary Sidelinger; and his daughter, Nancy Martinez.

He is survived by his daughters, Joyce Messer, Mary Pabon, Avis Kohler, and Beth Woodbury; along with a legacy of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A graveside service is scheduled for the spring, where both Brad and Jane will be committed to their final resting place together at the Alna Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, at 110 Limerock St. in Rockland.

