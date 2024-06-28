Bradford Perkins Schaaf died peacefully on June 8, 2024 at Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House in Palm Coast, Fla. after a brief battle with cancer.

Born on March 28, 1942, Brad was the son of Richard and Hazel Perkins Schaaf, and he grew up in Stoughton, Mass.

After graduating with honors from Northeastern University, he obtained an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Brad was recruited by Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette and spent several years on Wall Street before launching Autranet Inc. with a former business school classmate. The firm was a wholly owned subsidiary of DLJ.

When the company was acquired by Credit Suisse, Brad and his wife, Tracey, retired to Chatham, Mass. and spent many years singing around the piano upstairs at Christian’s Restaurant, throwing epic dinner parties and making lifelong friends before moving to Damariscotta.

Brad volunteered tirelessly at the Ecumenical Food Pantry, located at The Second Congregational Church of Newcastle. He had a deep love for people and was always curious about their lives and families. His enthusiasm for his volunteer work was an important part of his life and it was only when the winters grew longer and seemed even colder that he and Tracey settled in Palm Coast to enjoy golf all year, the beautiful beaches, and the absence of snow shoveling.

They also enjoyed traveling, especially to England and Spain to visit dear friends, and to Italy for all that lovely country has to offer.

Brad was predeceased by his parents; and his brothers, Clarke, Richard, and Paul.

He leaves his wife of 32 years, Tracey; his former wife, Mary Kearns, and their children, Veronica Bloom (Wayne), Stephanie Schaaf (David Balsley), Jason (Michelle Landers); and stepdaughter, Trina Buchanan (B.J.); as well as grandchildren, Kevin, Molly, Aidan, Callahan, Trevor, Julian, Jackson, and Charlie; and nephews, Douglas, Jeffrey, and Thomas Schaaf.

At Brad’s request there will be no service.

Contributions in his name may be made to: The Society of St. Vincent de Paul or to local food pantries.

