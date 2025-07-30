Bradley Alton Miller, 74, of Waldoboro, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2025 at the Sussman House in Rockport with his family by his side. He was born on Dec. 15, 1950, in Waldoboro, the second son of Lemuel and Geraldine (Levensaler) Miller. He lived in Cushing until he was 10, when the family moved to Waldoboro.

Brad was educated at the Cushing School, Waldoboro High School, and graduated from Medomak Valley High School in 1969. He always proudly boasted that he was the first class to graduate from Medomak.

Brad began digging clams at a young age with his dad and brothers. He worked several jobs, starting at the Maine State Prison in 1975, first as a guard and later as a plumbing supervisor. He worked at the Maine State Prison for 44 years, always joking he “did two life sentences.” He forged many lifelong friendships with coworkers from the maintenance department at Maine State Prison. He was always helping neighbors and friends with their plumbing problems, often trying to walk people through their plumbing problems over the phone. He retired in 2019.

Brad loved to watch Westerns, especially black-and-white ones, all day long. Bradley was known for his quick wit, strong will, and kindness. He could talk to anyone about anything.

He built his first home on Levensaler Lane in 1971. In 2000 he built his second home, moving just up the lane. He loved where he lived and never wanted to leave it.

Brad was predeceased by his parents; his paternal grandparents, Lemuel Sr. and Vivian Miller; his maternal grandparents, Alton (Zeke) and Camilla Levensaler; and his oldest brother, Kendall.

Brad is survived by his wife of 23 years, Valerie (Moore) Miller; brothers, Mark (Diana) Miller, Larry (Sharon) Miller, Roderick Miller; sister, Debbie Miller; sons, Lance (Stacie) Miller and Jeremey Miller; stepdaughters, Sheena Blake and Jody (Aaron) Blake; and grandchildren, with each of whom Pa had a special bond, Jacoby Bradley Miller, Adam Raga, Mikayla, Gia, and Jasmine Miller, Eliza Spear, and Madison and Colby MacFawn.

There will be a time of visitation from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, from at Hall Funeral Home, at 949 Main St. in Waldoboro. A memorial service will be held for Brad at 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, followed by a reception at Hall Funeral Home in Waldoboro. Brad will be laid to rest with his parents in Sweetland Cemetery in Waldoboro at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Brad’s name to the Waldoboro Ambulance Service, P.O. Box J, Waldoboro, ME 04572.

Brad’s final request would be to do a kind act for a neighbor or friend in need.

“Go rest high up on that mountain, your work on earth is done.”

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home in Waldoboro. To extend a condolence or share a story with the Miller family, please visit Brad’s Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

