If you’re expecting a traditional obituary, you won’t find it here. Brandon Robinson was anything but traditional. At 20 years old, Brandon was young and vibrant. He bounced when he walked, and his smile came standard. During his short life, he had the good fortune to be chosen by a loving family to raise him in his youth, and he found home in a chosen family as a young adult. To know Brandon was to know joy and kindness. He was a brother, son, blessing, friend, and a truly rare human.

Brandon loved cars and coding. He rocked the color pink. He was fluent in the language of cats, and had a deep appreciation for quick wit and easy smiles.

Cars were his jam.

He brimmed with intellectual curiosity. His singing voice was the vocal equivalent of an unbroken sunrise. And because he’d want it repeated, he loved cars – full stop.

When working on an engine or writing code, his brain appeared limitless. His heart, in every way, was limitless. He could often be found supporting others – even when he had nothing to give; he shared his kindness, a helping hand, optimism. Aid and comfort were extended without reservation, and Brandon never asked for anything in return. He overcame unspeakable adversity and still managed to lead with a bountiful heart. He had so much left to teach all of us.

Brandon was an old soul in a young body. He was generous and gentle. Never prone to waste or excess. He lived to drive long distances or short; being behind the wheel was his happy place. He loved listening to music and being senseless with friends. In turn, he was their rock – showing up for friends with compassion, grace, and zero judgment. He was a competitive swimmer and earned straight As at Portland’s Arts and Technology High School before graduating from Gray-New Gloucester High School with an unmatched talent for computing and engineering.

Brandon was fiercely independent and had a deep love for a gritty hangout shed (you know where you are), simple conversation, and his emotional support monkeys (you know who you are!). He was a rock of a brother who has left an enormous hole in the hearts of so many. At the time of his passing, Brandon worked as a proud member of the maintenance team at the Boothbay YMCA, and many knew him as the bright light of Coastal Car Wash and Detail Center in Damariscotta where his community cherished the opportunity to be close to his easy kindness and infectious smile.

Brandon’s shock of blonde hair was the least bright thing about him. His fierce loyalty to friends, his unwavering willingness to assist strangers, and the immeasurable respect he showed those he loved will forever be unmatched. He was, in short, beautiful. His passing is met with gut-wrenching sorrow, the kind that leaves us remembering to be kinder to one another, slower with our judgments, careful to avoid callousness.

Brandon is survived by his adoptive family in New Gloucester: parents, Josh and Kevin Robinson, as well as brothers, Darren Robinson, Dalton Robinson, David Robinson, and Shane Dawson-Hope. Brandon also leaves behind his found family in Damariscotta: Keith Warren (Dad), Shannon Parker (Mom), and brother, Fenn. His warm lap and endless love are dearly missed by his devoted cats, Merle, Kitty Kong, Slinky, and Cheddar. Brandon is mourned by countless friends, coworkers, and all those who have orbited his kind heart.

A scholarship will be created in Brandon’s name to assist Maine youth interested in pursuing experiential post-secondary learning in the fields of technology and engineering.

In lieu of flowers, Brandon’s family and friends invite you to show kindness to strangers, take a chance on trust even when it’s terrifying (especially when it’s terrifying), and hold your loved ones close.

For those who have capacity, please consider a gift in Brandon’s name to Hearty Roots (heartyroots.org) to provide scholarships for Maine youth needing mental health supports while immersed in the healing powers of nature.

“A Celebration of Brandon” will be held at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home at 612 Main St. in Damariscotta on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025 where the sharing of stories will begin promptly at 10 a.m. Attendees are invited to share their favorite memories of Brandon in community, or leave their favorite memory of their time with him in a box to be cherished by family. Loved ones are encouraged to coordinate gathering with friend and family groups to eat and laugh and grieve after the celebration.

For the celebration we invite casual dress, big smiles, tender memories, and pure joy. There will also be tissues for tears. We hope you’ll join us as we celebrate Brandon for the light he gave this world, and the gift of his magnetic grace. And we hope, with all of our hearts that Brandon is eternally driving west, forever bathed in the molasses warmth of the setting sun.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME. Condolences, and messages for his families, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

