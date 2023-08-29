Brenda K. Simmons, 82, passed away at her home in Waldoboro on Aug. 4, 2023.

Brenda was born on Dec. 21, 1940 in Damariscotta to Fred and Grace (Nichols) Keene. She grew up in Bremen, one of the five “Keene girls.” She graduated from Lincoln Academy in 1958.

Brenda retired from Osram Sylvania after 36 years of employment.

Brenda loved spending time with her family. Many special memories were made during holiday and birthday celebrations, picnics at the shore, swimming in the cove and at the beach, traveling, camping (especially with her grandchildren), hiking, and biking. Moody’s Diner was a favorite place to go. She enjoyed being outside and doing yard work on her property.

She was a truly loving soul, generous and kind. A loving mother, grandmother, and friend. She was always willing to help anyone in need. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Brenda was predeceased by her parents; husband of 48 years, Wayne Sidney Simmons Sr.; and sisters, Mary Glaude, Katherine Simmons, Ruth Hoffses, and Susan Hammond.

She is survived by her daughters, Grace Shorey and husband, John, of Alna, Vicky Conary and husband, Willis, of Warren; son, Wayne Simmons Jr. and wife, Cathy, of Ellsworth; grandchildren, Rachel Winchenbach, of Waldoboro, Hillary Conary, of Pleasant Valley, N.Y., Brandon Shorey, of Alna, Brianna Shorey, of Tampa, Fla., Miranda Conary, of Dover, N.H., Mallory Conary, of Thomaston, Wyatt Simmons, of Ellsworth, Milo Simmons, of Ellsworth; great-granddaughter, Leandra Winchenbach, of Waldoboro; and many nieces and nephews and their families.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Contributions in Brenda’s memory may be made to your favorite charity.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 949 Main St., in Waldoboro.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

