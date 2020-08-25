Brett M. Decker, 38, of Biscay Lake Shores Road, Bristol, died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020.

He was born in Bath on April 15, 1982, a son of Robert W. and Ida May H. (Wright) Decker.

He attended Edgecomb and Wiscasset schools. He was employed as a fisherman for many years with his best buddy, Rob Lamarre.

Brett was a man who, from a very young age, could tell a story like no other. Whether it was a tall tale as a child or something that he had just recently seen or done throughout his adult years, he could entertain any crowd. Nothing and no one can ever explain why he was taken from this Earth, his friends, his family, or his greatest accomplishment, Grant, his only son. Everyone who knew him felt his love, compassion, sincerity, friendship, and his young-at-heart attitude on life. He could strike up a conversation with anyone and everyone like he had known them forever and a day, listening to every story as well as sharing his own. He has made many great friends and acquaintances from Maine to Jersey to Florida, where he had worked on the water the majority of his adult years.

He is survived by his mother, Ida May Decker of Edgecomb; son, Grant Decker and his three siblings, Peyton, Wren, and Luella; one sister, Tricia Goud and her husband Duane; one brother, Kevin C. Decker and his wife Karina; three nieces, Xoe Morse, Layla-May Decker, and Briana Goud; one nephew, Brandon Goud; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his father, Robert W. Decker, on May 8, 1997.

Visiting hours will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28 at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing are required. Please be prepared to wait outside as we limit the number of guests inside. Also, while inside, be considerate of those waiting. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29 at New Greenlawn Cemetery in Wiscasset.

Memorial contributions may be made to PFS Investments in care of Grant Decker and mailed to Tricia Goud, 442 Gardiner Road, Wiscasset, ME 04578.

Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

