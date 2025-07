A celebration to remember Brett Westhaver, who passed away on the morning of May 18, will be held from 1-3 p.m., on Sunday, Aug. 17 at 1137 Route 32 in Round Pond.

If you have photos to share for a video that will be played at the celebration, please email them to info@stronghancock.com, before Thursday, Aug. 14.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta.

