Brett Westhaver, 59, of Round Pond, passed away on the morning of May 18, 2025 at the Sussman House in Rockport, after a courageous battle with cancer. Brett was born in Damariscotta on Sept. 7, 1965.

Brett grew up in Round Pond, attended Bristol Consolidated School, and graduated from Lincoln Academy. While at Lincoln, he was a member of the 1983 state championship soccer team.

Starting at a young age, he was a commercial fisherman out of Round Pond. He eventually built his own boat, the F/V Irie, which he used to catch lobsters, pogeys, and herring. In recent years, he had been working at Masters Machine Co. as the material handler.

Brett loved birds and hated squirrels. He looked forward to watching the sporting events of his nephew, Talon, and niece, Dory, and truly enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, George and Leon. As a founding member of the Round Pond Fourth of July Parade, Brett helped set its course of ridiculousness. He was very proud of his four and a half years of sobriety.

He was predeceased by his mother, Martha (Hanna) Masters.

He is survived by his wife, Kate Jordan; brothers, Thad Westhaver, and Kyle Westhaver and his wife, Ellen, and their children, Talon and Dory; stepchildren, Cameron Reny and her husband, Adam, Sam Jordan, and Amelia Jordan; grandchildren, George and Leon; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and some truly great friends.

He will be laid to rest privately. A celebration to remember Brett will be announced and held at a later date. Cancer sucks.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for his family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

