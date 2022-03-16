Brian Joel Long, 51, of Alna, passed away suddenly on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at his second residence in Jefferson.

He was born in Dover, N.H. on Sept. 10, 1970, the son of Joel B. and Linda L. (Anderson) Long, whom he loved very much. He graduated from Wiscasset High School and attended SMVTI. He owned and operated Brian J. Long Plumbing and Heating. He had five master licenses and was an extremely brilliant contractor. Brian also owned and operated Merrymeeting Rentals in Brunswick. Brian was an entrepreneur inspired by his maternal grandmother, Grace Robertshaw. He married Linda S. Morris on May 1, 1999 and they lived in Alna, where he had built his home in 1990.

Brian enjoyed fishing, snowmobiling, and ATVing. To keep occupied, he was always doing construction projects. He loved spending time with his family and he loved his dogs. He enjoyed watching action/adventure movies and YouTube with his family. Brian had a wicked sense of humor and wit that delighted everyone. Secretly, he was a gourmet chef who prepared impressive meals for friends and family.

He is survived by his wife, Linda S. Morris Long; one daughter, Alicia Long and her boyfriend, Matty Wells; his twin sons, Jason Long, and Matthew Long; two nephews, Alarik Morris, and Cianan Morris; and his very dear friend, Tyler Bruce.

A memorial mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 26 at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Newcastle. A gathering of family and friends will follow at the church fellowship hall.

Donations in his memory may be made to Midcoast Humane, 190 Pleasant St., Brunswick, ME 04011.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath, where condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

