Brian Merrill Bailey, 62, of Jefferson, passed away at his home on the evening of Nov. 25, 2025 from complications of cancer. Born in Damariscotta on Sept. 28, 1963, he was the son of Merrill and Shirley (Atkinson) Bailey.

Brian was a skilled carpenter and his work took him all over the state of Maine. He was a man of many talents and there was nothing his hands couldn’t do or fix. He created beautiful homes for so many throughout the state.

In his later years, he found a great passion for motorcycling, and he enjoyed going on many rides with both friends and family.

He always loved getting his children and grandchildren together to spend quality time together. Those times together often included time on Damariscotta Lake. Whether tubing, cruising down the lake, or fishing (Brian always caught a fish), it was time that was enjoyed by everyone.

He was predeceased by his sister, Melody Cadmus.

Brian is survived by his four children, Brian Merrill Bailey II, Sarah Melody Simmons, Lisa Lynne Bailey, and Jazmine Roze Audet; his parents, Merrill and Shirley Bailey; his siblings, Yvette Benner and her husband, Devin, Darren Bailey, Andrea Bredeau, and Michelle Phelps; and his many grandchildren. Brian instilled in his kids to believe in themselves and if they believed they could do something, they could. He may not have had a traditional way of showing it, but he truly wanted nothing but the best for all his children.

He will be remembered privately, and his ashes will be scattered at sea at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for his family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

