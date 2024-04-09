Brian Russell Rego, 72, passed away April 6, 2024, with family at his side.

He was born July 11, 1951, in Boothbay Harbor to Louis and Colleen (McInnis) Rego. He grew up on Barter’s Island and attended local schools and graduated as class president from Boothbay Region High School, class of 1969. After high school, he went on to serve in the U.S. Army.

Brian proudly served two tours in the Vietnam War as a crew chief aboard Chinook helicopters.

He served in the following units: 1st Cavalry Division, Company B, 228th ASHB “Longhorns” at Bearcat, which was located east of Saigon; 1st Aviation Brigade Company B, 229th AHC, “Killer Spade Skymasters” at Bearcat, and 1st Aviation Brigade, 242nd ASHB “Muleskinners” in Phu Loi.

Brian was discharged at Fort Jackson, S.C. in 1976 after serving five years in the U.S. Army. He was awarded the Air Medal with V-device, 25 Air Medals, the Bronze Star Medal for Meritorious Achievement in ground operations against hostile forces, the Vietnam Campaign Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, Aircraft Crewman Badge, and the Good Conduct Medal for his service.

After returning home, Brian married Patricia Ranco on Nov. 13, 1982, and they settled in East Boothbay. He worked at Goudy and Stevens Shipyard as a sandblaster and painter. Brian was a skilled craftsman and could complete any project he was tasked with and was always willing to help his loved ones, as long as there was a hot pot of coffee waiting.

Brian enjoyed doing the daily crosswords and Cryptoquip in the Portland Press Herald, conversing with his mother daily to ensure each square was filled in correctly (in red ink always).

One of Brian’s greatest joys was his canine companions over the years: Nakita, Foxee, Sampson, Maple, Bella, Addie, and Cleo.

Brian took pride in his friendship with Sarah Sherman McGrail and thoroughly enjoyed conversing with her, attending veterans’ events around the state, researching cold cases, and assisting with the editing of her veterans’ histories, “Looking Back: Volumes I and II.”

Predeceased by his parents, Brian is survived by his wife of 41 years, Patricia; children: Christine Rego and her children, Caitlyn and Landyn, and grandson, Noah, of Boothbay, Mark Rego and wife, Cynthia, and their children, Jade, Jasmine, and Peter, of Alna, Matthew Rego and wife, Sarah, and their son, Benjamin, of Boothbay Harbor, Eric Rego and wife, Ashton, and their son, Griffin, of Boothbay; mother-in-law, Marjorie Davis, of Trevett; brother, Mike Rego and wife, Wendy, of Boothbay; brother, Tim Rego, of Southport; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and neighbors.

Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, April 24 from 5-7 p.m. at Hall’s Funeral Home, 975 Wiscasset Road, in Boothbay. Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 25 at 11 a.m. at Hall’s Funeral Home in Boothbay with a committal service folloswing at Evergreen Cemetery in Boothbay with military honors. A celebration of life at Barter’s Island Community Hall will follow after the committal service.

A devoted animal lover, family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations are made in Brian’s memory to Midcoast Humane Society, 27 Atlantic Highway, Edgecomb, ME 04556 or an animal welfare charity of your choice.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Boothbay. To extend online condolences, or to share a story or photo, visit Brian’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

