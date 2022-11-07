Brian Warren Chubbuck, 83, of Langdon Road, Wiscasset, died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.

He was born in Gardiner on May 16, 1939, a son of Kenneth and Thelma (Warren) Chubbuck.

He graduated from Wiscasset High School and married Elizabeth Garnet Rankin on July 2, 1960 and entered the US Marines. They returned to Wiscasset, and he was employed at Bath Iron Works, retiring in 2004 as a safety officer.

He enjoyed fishing, spending time in Jackman and going to horse shows. He recently became very fond of a family horse named “Tango.” He also enjoyed visiting with his family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth G. Chubbuck, on Aug. 25, 2011; one brother, Joseph Chubbuck; two sisters, Pamela Sprague, and Thelma Lane; and son-in-law, Rick Furrow.

He is survived by one son, Brian M. Chubbuck and his wife, Dottie, of Lisbon Falls; two daughters, Teresa E. Wade her husband, Tim, of Woolwich, and Debbi A. Furrow of Lisbon; four brothers, Carroll Chubbuck, Chester Chubbuck, Dan Chubbuck, and Neil Chubbuck; five grandchildren, Amanda Wade and spouse, Rob, Brent Wade and his wife, Samantha, Nina Gargan and her husband, Ed, Eric Furrow, and Shayne Chubbuck; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

There will be no services.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

