Britain Richards, 71, of Damariscotta, laughed her last laugh on Jan. 2, 2020. Her life was a unique blend of joy and sorrow, but she always made the effort to bring joy to those she loved.

Motherhood brought Britain the most happiness, and she considered it her greatest achievement. Her uncanny ability to connect with animals and her clever sense of humor will always be remembered. She was the kind of person who got endless enjoyment from gluing a silver dollar to the kitchen floor and watching puzzled guests try to pick it up. Her boundless laughter often resonated throughout the home.

Britain is survived by her sister, Anne; her brother, Lee; her sons, Victor and Nathan, their spouses; and granddaughters, Ella and Ada. The world is a dimmer place without Britain’s fun-loving spirit and laughter.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting StrongHancock.com.

