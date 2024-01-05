Brittany Lindgren, 37, passed away peacefully on Christmas night at Birchwood Living Center in Ellsworth, with her siblings by her side. Raised in Chappaqua, N.Y., she was a longtime resident of Maine and graduated from Great Salt Bay Community School in Damariscotta.

Her mother, Diane Lindgren, was a fierce and loving advocate for people living with disabilities until her own passing in May 2007. Brittany truly loved horses and was an accomplished rider with the Special Olympics. She also loved cats and dogs, listening to music, playing bingo, swimming, bowling, and sitting by the ocean. Above all, she loved spending time with her family and caregivers. She brought joy to all who knew her and was so loved.

Brittany is predeceased by her parents; and oldest sister, Jenifer; and survived by her loving siblings, Jesica, Patrick, Christopher, and Kirsten. Brittany’s family is planning celebrations of life to be held in late spring/early summer in Ellsworth and at Pemaquid Point.

