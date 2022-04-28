Bruce A. Alexander Jr., of Dresden, passed away peacefully on Jan. 18, 2022, in Dresden. A celebration of life and Masonic funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 14 at the Pittston Fairgrounds, 995 East Pittston Road, Pittston.
