Bruce A. Alexander Jr., of Dresden, passed away peacefully on Jan. 18, 2022, in Dresden. Born in Gardiner May 16, 1954, the son of Reverend Bruce Sr. and Marjorie (Moody) Alexander, Bruce grew up in Dresden. He attended local schools and graduated from Cony High School in 1973.

As a young adult, Bruce raced stock cars successfully at Wiscasset Speedway. Eventually, he opted for less horsepower and transitioned to using draft horses for fun. For most of his working days, Bruce was self-employed logging and operating a sawmill. He especially enjoyed cutting woodlots from which he could use his horses to twitch out the wood. He spent as much of his time as possible farming, whether plowing, planting, or haying, and had a well-known green thumb. His special pumpkins were a favorite among his grandkids each fall.

Bruce used his draft horses for more than just farm work. He traveled around Maine to compete in fairs each summer and for sleigh rides in winter. He took them to Long Island, N.Y. for carriage rides and to Virginia and Ohio to compete against the best in the country. He won numerous awards throughout the years and loved sharing his passion and time with his family and friends. For many years he was an active member of the Pittston Fair Association and the Farmers Draft Horse, Mule & Pony Club.

Bruce loved to be outdoors. In the fall you would find him in his favorite deer hunting spots, in winter on the ice, and in the spring and summer “upta camp,” searching the brush for the perfect brook fishing hole.

Bruce was a 45-year member of Dresden Masonic Lodge No. 103 where he served as two-time master of the lodge, grand lodge standard bearer, district education representative, district deputy grand master for district 10, and a longtime chaplain.

Bruce will be remembered as a kind and easygoing man. He was always willing to help friend or stranger, always with a sense of humor and unmistakable Maine accent.

Along with his mother, Bruce is survived by his son, Michael Robertson Sr. and his fiancé, Erica Kilde; his partner of 30 years, Hope Ricker, of Pittston, and her children, Jeffrey and Shaina Ricker and Melissa and Daniel Jordan; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Susan Seeley, Andrea Salib, Celia and husband, Arthur Karagiozis, and several nieces, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was predeceased by his father.

A celebration of life and Masonic funeral service will be held in the spring.

Donations in Bruce’s name can be made to Charitable Foundation of the Grand Lodge of Maine, P.O. Box 430, 1007 Main Road, Holden, ME 04429, 843-1086. You can also donate online at masoniccharitablefoundation.org/giving/

Arrangements are entrusted with Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

