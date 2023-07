Please join us to celebrate the lives of Bruce Bartlett, who pass away on March 21, 2019, and Margaret Bartlett, who passed away on Feb. 28, 2023. The celebration of life will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Friday, July 28 at Lakehurst Lodge, at 30 Lakehurst Lane, Damariscotta.

We’ll share favorite stories about Bruce and Margaret, and we’ll toast to the happiness that their love and friendship gave us. Refreshments will be served. For more information, contact Chris Bartlett at 207 214-7061.

