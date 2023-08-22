Bruce C. Miller, 83, died Aug. 12 at the Sussman House in Rockport. He was born Feb. 19, 1940 in Waldoboro to Chester Miller and Evelyn (Ralph) Miller. Bruce grew up in Waldoboro and graduated from Waldoboro High School in the class of 1959. Bruce married Elsie (Collamore) Miller in 1959.

Bruce began working as a woodsman in his teenage years and worked as a logger all of his life. He worked on Vinalhaven for 15 years. Bruce had a lifelong passion working his horses and competed in many horse-pulling competitions at fairs in Maine, New England, and international competitions in Canada. He and his won many blue ribbons over the years.

He was a member of the Maine Draft Horse and Ox Association and the New England Draft Horse Association. He was very proud to be an American and listen to the national anthem at all of the competitions throughout the country.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Elsie C. Miller, of Waldoboro; son, Bruce T. Miller and his wife, Angela, of Vinalhaven; grandchildren, Madelyn R. Miller, of Vinalhaven, Dusty and Dani Hufsey, of Vinalhaven; sister, Brenda Fowler and her husband, Kenneth, of Waldoboro; brother, Barry Miller, of Jefferson; brother-in-law, Sherel Collamore, of Waldoboro; and nieces and nephews.

The family will honor Bruce’s life privately on Vinalhaven.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, 949 Main St., in Waldoboro.

Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

