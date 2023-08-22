Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

 
 

Bruce C. Miller Feb. 19, 1940 - Aug. 12, 2023

at

Bruce C. Miller, 83, died Aug. 12 at the Sussman House in Rockport. He was born Feb. 19, 1940 in Waldoboro to Chester Miller and Evelyn (Ralph) Miller. Bruce grew up in Waldoboro and graduated from Waldoboro High School in the class of 1959. Bruce married Elsie (Collamore) Miller in 1959.

Bruce began working as a woodsman in his teenage years and worked as a logger all of his life. He worked on Vinalhaven for 15 years. Bruce had a lifelong passion working his horses and competed in many horse-pulling competitions at fairs in Maine, New England, and international competitions in Canada. He and his won many blue ribbons over the years.

He was a member of the Maine Draft Horse and Ox Association and the New England Draft Horse Association. He was very proud to be an American and listen to the national anthem at all of the competitions throughout the country.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Elsie C. Miller, of Waldoboro; son, Bruce T. Miller and his wife, Angela, of Vinalhaven; grandchildren, Madelyn R. Miller, of Vinalhaven, Dusty and Dani Hufsey, of Vinalhaven; sister, Brenda Fowler and her husband, Kenneth, of Waldoboro; brother, Barry Miller, of Jefferson; brother-in-law, Sherel Collamore, of Waldoboro; and nieces and nephews.

The family will honor Bruce’s life privately on Vinalhaven.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, 949 Main St., in Waldoboro.

Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com.

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^